Red Lake officer killed in the line of duty

A Red Lake police officer was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

A statement from the Red Lake Nation didn't offer any details, but the Minneapolis FBI said in a tweet that it is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The bureau said officers were responding to a call at a residence when a person fired a weapon killing an officer. That person is in custody. The officer who died has not been identified.

Tribal leaders said they are directing all tribal programs and businesses to lower flags to half-staff this week. The statement said all non-essential tribal programs are closed Tuesday out of respect and honor to the fallen officer.