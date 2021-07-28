Minnesota Olympians set for Day 5 competitions

Minnesota athletes will compete in rowing, sailing, swimming and cycling on Wednesday. Here are the details on which athletes, and where you can watch them.

When do Minnesotans compete?

Regan Smith will compete in the 200-meter butterfly final at 9:28 p.m. after taking second in the semifinals in her heat, finishing second to her USA Teammate Hali Flickinger. You can watch the competition on KARE 11.

Michael Andrew will also be on the prime time broadcast competing in the men’s 200-meter individual medley semifinals. The race is scheduled for around 10 p.m.

Megan Kalmoe of Minneapolis will race in the Women’s coxless pair rowing with her teammate Tracy Eisser at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. She finished the semifinal with a time of 7:02.52, putting her team in fifth, with New Zealand’s team of Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler currently with the top qualifying time at 6:47.41 — which set both the world and Olympic records for the event.

Alise Willoughby will compete in the quarterfinals of women’s BMX racing at 8:33 p.m.

Lara Dallman-Weiss and her teammate Nikole Barnes took 13th place in their first race in the two-person dinghy 470 sailing event, then 6th in their second race. They are set to compete again in the fourth and fifth race in the event Wednesday, weather permitting.

And while not broadcasting Wednesday evening, Sunisa Lee will compete in the women’s all-around event early Thursday morning, which is scheduled for broadcast Thursday evening.

Find the latest broadcast schedules at NBC and more Olympics coverage at KARE 11.

Meet the Olympians The Minnesota athletes competing in Tokyo

What’s happened so far?

Already, Minnesota athletes have had a strong showing during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum claimed the silver medal as part of the women’s team gymnastics competition, after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition.

Regan Smith also took home a bronze medal in the 200-meter backstroke race.

That follows the gold medal finish of the 4x100 relay, which included Minnesota Gopher swimmer Bowe Becker.

The women’s basketball team, featuring Minnesota Lynx players Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier, won against Nigeria 81-72 on Monday. They’re set to play against Japan Thursday night at 11:40 p.m.

And on Monday, volleyball player Jordan Thompson showed an impressive debut at the Olympics, scoring 34 points in the match against China. The volleyball team will continue their pool play Thursday against Turkey.