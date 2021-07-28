'Particularly dangerous': Severe thunderstorm watch includes northeast Twin Cities

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. for much of Wisconsin and parts of eastern Minnesota. Severe storms are likely to produce damaging winds and hail along with possible tornadoes.

The watch zone includes basically the northeast half of the Twin Cities.

Severe thunderstorm watch areas near the Twin Cities NOAA

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 399...CORRECTED NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 725 PM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 CORRECTED TO ADD PDS TEXT The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of parts of east-central Minnesota much of Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 725 PM until 200 AM CDT. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION... * Primary threats include... Widespread damaging winds expected with scattered significant gusts to 90 mph likely Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Strong/severe thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage over the next 1 to 2 hours, evolving into a large, well-organized cluster/possible derecho while moving rapidly southeastward. Along with potential for a few tornadoes, widespread damaging winds are expected -- including a few significant gusts possibly reaching 90 MPH locally.