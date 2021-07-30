Timeline: Olympian Sunisa Lee's path from St. Paul to stardom
St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee vaulted herself into the pantheon of U.S. sports legends when she won the women’s all-around title at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, becoming the fifth consecutive American and the first Asian American to take home the title.
Lee, 18, had already made history as the first Hmong American Olympian. After her all-around win, Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared Friday “Sunisa Lee Day.”
Here’s a look at Lee’s rise to stardom from her early days at the gym to Olympic glory:
