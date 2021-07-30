The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is calling it an unprecedented long-duration air quality event. The thick plume of Canadian wildfire smoke will persist across Minnesota through this weekend.

MPCA has extended the air quality alert for all of Minnesota through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Air quality will be in the very unhealthy range (purple on the map) for much of Minnesota through the weekend.

Air quality improved slightly across much of Minnesota Friday from the record levels recorded Thursday. It has been good at times in northeastern Minnesota, to very unhealthy in the west.

The Twin Cities air quality index for particulate matter read 153 at 1 p.m., which is in the unhealthy range.

Air Quality Index at 1 p.m. Friday Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Thick smoke is still swishing around in slowly shifting winds across Minnesota.

A northerly wind flow this weekend will reinforce the persistent smoke plume as more smoke from the fires drifts south from Canada.