Minnesotans set to spike, climb, wrestle, run as Olympics hit home stretch

Athletes with Minnesota ties remain in the running for medals in baseball, women’s basketball and volleyball. Minnesotans compete today in wrestling, climbing and track and field.

Here’s a breakdown of events to watch and what’s happened so far.

When do Minnesotans compete?

Kyra Condie of Shoreview is wrapping up her day in sport climbing. The competition is set to broadcast on USA Network at 9 a.m., and on broadcast NBC stations at 12:45 p.m.

A replay of the women’s basketball team that includes Minnesota Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles in their win against Australia is scheduled to air on NBCSN Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The women’s volleyball team, which includes Jordan Thompson of Edina, beat the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. You can watch the match starting at 5 p.m. on USA Network or on NBCSN at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Watch Hopkins high school graduate Joseph Fahnbulleh in the final 200-meter dash set to air at 8:10 p.m. on KARE 11 and other NBC stations.

Payton Otterdahl of Rosemount competes in the shot put final competition at 9:05 p.m.

Gable Steveson of Apple Valley, a University of Minnesota wrestling alum, has his first match against Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan in the 125kg freestyle. Men’s freestyle competitions are set to air on the Olympic Channel on cable starting at 11:30 p.m.

What’s happened so far?

The U.S. baseball team, which includes Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Joe Ryan, is still in medal contention after beating the Dominican Republic 3-1. Next up, Team USA will play South Korea for a chance to face Japan for a gold medal. If they lose, they’ll meet with the Dominican Republic again to play for a bronze medal.

Joseph Fahnbulleh placed fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 19.93, but his performance set a national record for Liberia. He faced tough competition, finishing only .36 seconds behind first-place runner Andre de Grasse of Canada. Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake, Wis., took the silver medal with a time of 19.68.

The women’s basketball team beat Australia 79 to 55 and advance to the semifinal match against Serbia. That match is scheduled for Thursday at 11:40 p.m.

The women’s volleyball team, which includes Jordan Thompson of Edina, beat the Dominican Republic in the semifinals. They will play Serbia on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 a.m.