Here's where masks and vaccines are required in Minnesota

The highly contagious delta variant is spreading quickly across the country, leading to a flurry of reinstated mask rules and vaccine mandates.

In recent days, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth officials announced that masks will be required inside all city-owned buildings. And First Avenue said all concertgoers will be required to provide proof of completed vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to see shows at its venues.

Here’s where masks and vaccines are required across Minnesota. Know of more places that have announced policies? Tell us.

Click on a link to jump to a section.

Cities, counties, MSP airport

Duluth: Face masks required inside city buildings.

Minneapolis: Face masks required inside city-owned buildings for those 2 and older.

St. Paul: Face masks required inside city-owned buildings. Those alone in their workspace do not need to mask up.

Hennepin County: Face coverings required for everyone 5 and older inside county buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Ramsey County: Masks required in county facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Olmsted County: Masks required in all county government buildings.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Masks required for people 2 and older inside terminals and on airport property. The regulation also applies to shuttle buses and trams.

Colleges and universities

Augsburg University: All students, staff and faculty are required to wear masks indoors. With exceptions allowed, students must be vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester.

Carleton College: Masks required for people who are not fully vaccinated while indoors in public spaces and when around others they do not live with.

College of St. Benedict: All students, faculty and staff must be vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester.

College of St. Scholastica: Students, employees and visitors are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Dunwoody College of Technology: Face masks required on campus until the college reaches a vaccination threshold of at least 80 percent.

Gustavus Adolphus College: Students must be vaccinated against COVID-19, though exemptions may be requested.

Hamline University: All students and employees are required to be fully vaccinated. Some exemptions allowed.

Macalester College: All students and employees working or studying on campus are required to be fully vaccinated.

Minneapolis College of Art and Design: All students, faculty and staff working on studying on campus must be fully vaccinated. Additionally, beginning Aug. 16, all students, staff, faculty and visitors must wear masks indoors for at least the first six weeks of the semester, regardless of vaccination status.

Minnesota State: Minnesota's public colleges and universities are requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law: Beginning Aug. 1, students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated.

St. Catherine University: All students, faculty and staff are required to complete their vaccination series by Aug. 16, unless the school approves a medical, religious or other exemption.

St. John’s University: All students must be vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester.

St. Olaf College: Students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester, with exceptions considered.

University of Minnesota: Students, staff, faculty and visitors to campuses, offices and facilities statewide must wear facial coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Exceptions include an assigned apartment or residence hall without guests or when alone in an office or study area.

University of St. Thomas: All students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus. Exemptions will be considered.

K-12 schools

St. Paul Public Schools: The superintendent is expected to introduce a resolution requiring masks for children 2 and older, staff and visitors during a school board committee meeting Aug. 10. The school board will vote on the resolution Aug. 17. If approved, it would go into effect the following day.

Minneapolis Public Schools: Beginning Aug. 9, masks are required for staff, students and visitors inside all school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Rochester Public Schools: Students between 2 and 12 years old will be required to wear masks inside all public school facilities during the next academic year.

Hospitals and health systems

Allina Health: Employee vaccination is required. By Oct. 1, employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff must have received at least one vaccine dose, with limited exemptions. As of Aug. 3, more than 73 percent of employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Essentia Health: Employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They must receive their first dose by Oct. 1 and complete their series by Nov. 1. Vaccination will alsso be required for anyone entering Essentia Health facilities to do any work.

Mayo Clinic: Mayo Clinic is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated or complete a declination process by Sept. 17. Mayo says that "staff who decline to be vaccinated for COVID-19 must complete education modules and will be required to wear masks and socially distance when on campus."

M Health Fairview: The COVID-19 vaccine is required for all employees by Oct. 31, with limited exemptions. As of Aug. 3, 77 percent of employees have been vaccinated.

Entertainment venues

First Avenue: All concertgoers are required to provide proof of completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to the event or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours. This policy also applies to events at 7th Street Entry and Fine Line in Minneapolis, and the Turf Club, the Fitzgerald Theater and Palace Theatre in St. Paul.