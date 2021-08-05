How did Minnesota athletes fare on Day 12 of the Olympics?

Four days remain at the Summer Olympic Games. Teams with Minnesota ties in basketball, volleyball and baseball have moved a step closer to a medal opportunity.

Here’s a roundup of how Minnesota athletes did in their recent competitions, and who you can watch next.

What’s happened so far?

Wrestler Gable Steveson won his first three matches in the men’s freestyle 125kg division, even upsetting the champion of the Rio games Taha Akgül with a score of 8 to 0. So far Steveson hasn’t allowed a point against him in a single match.

Steveson’s performance in his match even garnered the attention of WWE star Triple H.

Payton Otterdahl finished 10th in the final competition of the men’s shot put with a throw of 20.32 meters.

Kyra Condie finished 11th in the women’s sport climbing competition. However, only the top eight competitors in this new Olympic sport move on to the final competition.

The U.S. baseball team, which includes Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Joe Ryan, beat South Korea 7 to 2.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team, which includes Minnesotan Jordan Thompson, won 3-0 against the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Women’s basketball, featuring Minnesota Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, beat Australia 79 to 55 in the quarterfinal round.

When do Minnesotans compete?

Sylvia Fowles of Team SUA reaches for the ball against Marianna Tolo #14 of Team Australia during thequarterfinals game on day twelve of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Saitama, Japan. Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

Gable Steveson will match up against Geno Petriashvili of Georgia for a chance to claim the gold medal in the freestyle 125kg. The match will start at 4:15 a.m. Friday, and a rebroadcast of the competition is set for 1:30 p.m. on USA Network.

The U.S. baseball team has a big rematch against Japan for the gold medal contention set for Saturday at 5 a.m. Japan beat the U.S. earlier this week in a close match that went into extra innings.

The women’s volleyball team matches up against Serbia in the semifinal round. The game is set for broadcast at Thursday 11 p.m. on CNBC. Win or lose, they’re now in contention to have a shot at a medal.

Also advancing to the semifinal game, the women’s basketball team will play against Serbia at 11:40 p.m. The game is set to air on NBC broadcast stations like KARE 11.

Event and broadcast schedules are subject to change. Find the latest broadcast schedules at NBC and more Olympics coverage at KARE 11.