About 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It's a milestone Gov. Tim Walz had hoped to meet by July 1, but fell short of that goal as demand for vaccines slowed.

“The data is clear: vaccines are our key to fighting COVID-19 and the delta variant, and millions of Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” Walz said in a statement.

Since then, two factors have started to push demand for the vaccine up again: $100 incentives from the state to get a shot and growing spread of the delta variant, which has been hitting unvaccinated younger people harder than the original version of the virus.

To date, 64.4 percent of all Minnesotans eligible for the shot have completed their vaccinations.

Currently, vaccines are only available to people 12 and older.

The latest on COVID-19 in Minnesota

The state positivity rate accelerated Thursday, continuing a trend of COVID-19 cases increasing over the past month. Thursday’s reported 1,318 new positive cases continue a trend since Friday of over 1,000 cases reported a day. The seven-day average of new cases is currently at around 967.

The seven-day case positivity rate has moved to 4.51 percent, an upward trend since July 1.

Although deaths are higher this week, the trend remains at 10 deaths reported or lower, a continuing pattern since early June. The seven-day average has increased to about five deaths per day.