No blanket face mask requirement for the State Fair

There will be no universal mask mandate at the Minnesota State Fair, which begins next week.

Instead, fair officials are urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors while at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. People are also urged to mask up outdoors in crowded settings, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Organizers say fairgoers should also comply with individual vendors who request them to wear a mask.

“Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right,” said fair health guidance updated on Wednesday.

Masks will be required, regardless of vaccine status, in the Care & Assistance and First Aid buildings and the North End Event Center where COVID-19 vaccinations and opportunities to donate blood will be available.

Fair officials say masks will be required for unvaccinated people wishing to ride fair trolleys.

Organizers say they will provide masks at the gates for those who want one.