Boundary Waters Canoe Area closed to visitors

Superior National Forest officials have closed the entire Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to visitors for at least the next week.

The closure order, effective Saturday, "is due to active and increasing fire activity, extreme drought (and) limited resources," the Forest Service reported.

"With continued fires and a shortage of firefighting resources, these closures allow firefighters to focus on existing fires or new starts without worrying about public safety," the Forest Service said.

Permits are canceled from Saturday through at least Aug. 27, and permit holders will be reimbursed.

The closure comes as hundreds of firefighters are battling the 9,000-acre Greenwood Fire just south of the BWCA — and just a day after an earlier BWCA closure order was expanded to cover more than two dozen lakes and rivers west and northwest of the Sawbill entry point, because of the Whelp Fire.

And much of the BWCA north and northwest of Ely had been closed for more than a month, amid concerns that wildfires burning in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park could spread south across the border.

Quetico closed its entire backcountry to travelers earlier this week.

