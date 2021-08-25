Gov. Walz brings back COVID cash for shots at State Fair

Minnesota is restarting its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program — at the State Fair.

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday morning the state is bringing back the program offering $100 Visa gift cards to people who get a COVID-19 shot. The incentive is being revived for the vaccination clinic at the North End Event Center, starting when the fair opens on Thursday.

The announcement says the first 3,600 people to get a shot can claim the $100 card, on the spot, immediately after getting vaccinated.

The state gave out nearly 80,000 of the cards earlier this month in a massive multi-million dollar vaccination campaign that ended last weekend. Nearly 3.1 million Minnesotans have already had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins at the fair vaccination clinic are accepted and encouraged, but appointments are available as well. More information is available on the state website.