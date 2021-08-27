COVID-19 in MN: Summer wave edges higher; cases, hospital needs climb

3 things to know

1,912 newly confirmed or probable cases; 6 newly reported deaths

12,953 known, active cases; 590 currently hospitalized

71.4 percent of 16-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose

State public health leaders are briefing reporters now:

Minnesota’s late-summer COVID-19 wave hasn’t been as steep as the waves that hit last spring and fall, but this one is taking longer to crest. Friday’s Health Department data shows the slow upward grind continues.

The state averaged more than 1,500 new cases per day over the last seven reporting days — three times greater than the start of August and dramatically higher than the 91 daily at the start of July.

Counts have accelerated in the late summer driven by the delta variant, leading to more sickness and hospitalizations. Known, active cases went from 780 on July 1 to nearly 13,000 in Friday’s report.

The rate of tests coming back positive continued to trend just above the 5 percent threshold that public health officials find concerning, although Friday’s numbers showed some slight improvement.

Hospital and intensive care needs have risen, although they still haven’t reached peak counts seen in the fall and spring — 590 people are in hospital beds currently with COVID-19, including 166 needing intensive care. During the mid-April wave, 202 patients at one point needed ICU beds.

“We aren't going to wish away this virus, and delta is particularly good at finding you if you let down your guard,” state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann told reporters Tuesday as she implored Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease and get vaccinated.

Minnesota remains better positioned now than during the fall and spring spikes. More than 70 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, and nearly two-thirds of that population are completely vaccinated.

More than half of every eligible age group in Minnesota has at least one dose of vaccine.

Still, it remains a slow march to get more Minnesotans vaccinated, and wide gaps remain in the vaccination rate among state regions.

School districts COVID spread triggers mask policy changes