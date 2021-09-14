House Democrats expel Rep. Thompson from DFL caucus

Rep. John Thompson Courtesy of the Minnesota Legislature

Minnesota House Democrats voted Tuesday night to expel Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul from their caucus.

Caucus leaders have called for Thompson’s resignation following questions about his residency and past domestic violence allegations.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler issued a statement, saying Thompson's actions and his failure to take responsibility are unacceptable and that it would be best for him, his family and the institution for him to resign.

Failing that, they said, the vote was taken to remove him from the caucus.

Thompson posted a statement on Facebook that gave little indication he would leave the House.

“Have I made some bad decisions in the past?” Thompson wrote, “Yes.”

“Have I been through the storm and back? Yes. Am I a passionate and vocal Black man? Yes.”