1 arrested, 1 sought in killings of 4 Minnesotans found in SUV in Wisconsin

Two suspects have been identified and one has been arrested in connection with the killings of four Twin Cities residents found shot to death Sunday in an abandoned SUV in rural Dunn County, Wis.

St. Paul police arrested a 56-year-old man and authorities are still searching for another man, age 38, who’s believed to be in the Twin Cities and should be considered armed and dangerous, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

While the sheriff’s office identified the men, MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said they all died from gunshot wounds.

The vehicle and bodies were found by a farmer in Sheridan Township, a little more than an hour’s drive from St. Paul, about 50 yards into a cornfield alongside a rural road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members say the two men and two women had been together at a bar Saturday night St. Paul.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd told reporters on Tuesday that investigators believed there was no local connection to the shootings, that the bodies and SUV were randomly left in Dunn County and that the shooter or shooters left the scene in another vehicle.

Asked about a motive for the killings, Bygd said on Tuesday it was still a mystery.