Dunn County Sheriff's Office identifies Minnesotans found dead in abandoned vehicle

By Tyler Cashman, KARE 11

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has identified four Minnesotans who were found dead in an abandoned SUV Sunday in Sheridan Township, Wis.

Authorities say the victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined they all died from gunshot wounds.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims," Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.

Bygd added that his office is balancing the "public's desire" to know more details, with "running the risk" of compromising the investigation. Officials have scheduled a press conference about the case for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation started when the abandoned vehicle was found within a cornfield alongside a rural road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office says a second black SUV may be involved and is urging the public to contact them with any information pertaining to the incident at 715-232-1348.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who may have seen a black SUV with Minnesota license plates in the area to also come forward.

The sheriff's office does not believe the general public to be in danger.

This is a developing breaking news story.

Correction (Sept. 14, 2021): A previous version of this story misspelled Loyace Foreman III and Matthew Isiah Pettus. The article has been updated.