Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for Minnesota

6:37 pm update:

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 am for much of central and southwest Minnesota.

Severe thunderstorm watch area. NOAA

Strong to severe thunderstorms will produce damaging winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes in the watch area this evening. Remember to get up to the minute updates in the MPR News severe weather live blog.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 505 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 640 PM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and southwestern Minnesota * Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 640 PM until 200 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Strengthening and backbuilding convection near a cold front will pose a threat mainly for severe hail and damaging gusts into tonight. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles east and west of a line from 60 miles southwest of Redwood Falls MN to 15 miles north northeast of Saint Cloud MN.

Tornado watch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until midnight for much of northeast and central Minnesota. The watch zone includes areas around Brainerd, the Iron Range, Duluth, and Ely.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 504 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 550 PM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Central and northern Minnesota * Effective this Thursday afternoon from 550 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms have developed along/ahead of a cold front and will continue to intensify for another few hours, offering a tornado threat, along with damaging gusts and large to very large hail. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles south of Brainerd MN to 25 miles north of Ely MN.