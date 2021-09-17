55K without power after severe thunderstorms roll through Twin Cities

A vigorous squall line rolled through the Twin Cities overnight. At 6 a.m., Xcel Energy reported more than 55,000 customers without power in the Twin Cities metro area.

A wind gust of 64 mph was recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 3:09 a.m.

3 E Richfield [Hennepin Co, MN] ASOS reports TSTM WND GST of M64 MPH at 3:09 AM CDT -- 64MPH WIND GUST MEASURED AT MSP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

Winds gusted to 60 mph in St. Paul at 3:17 a.m.

Radar images showed the squall line racing through the Twin Cities.

Here’s what the initial gust front sounded like as it ripped through the Weather Lab in the southwestern Twin Cities.

A 61 mph wind gust was recorded at New Ulm at 2:15 a.m. There are reports of tree damage.

The squall line is racing east at 60 to 70 mph and will move into Wisconsin early Friday morning.