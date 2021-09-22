BCA: 'Officer use of force' incident in Mounds View
Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are at the scene of what they are referring to as an “officer use of force incident” in Mounds View, a suburb north of the Twin Cities. It is not clear if anyone has been injured during the incident.
MPR News has a reporter at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Details may change as we learn more. Stay tuned for more news.
