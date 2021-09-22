Crime, Law and Justice

BCA: 'Officer use of force' incident in Mounds View

MPR News Staff
Mounds View, Minn.
A scene of a crime scene near County Road H2 and Pinewood Court
Police are at the scene of an officer "use of force" incident, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, at County Road H2 and Pinewood Court in Mounds View, Minnesota on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Tim Nelson | MPR News

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are at the scene of what they are referring to as an “officer use of force incident” in Mounds View, a suburb north of the Twin Cities. It is not clear if anyone has been injured during the incident.

MPR News has a reporter at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as we learn more. Stay tuned for more news.

