Prosecutor adds accomplice charge in slaying of 4 in St. Paul

Darren Lee Osborne, left, and Antoine Suggs. Left: Dunn County Sheriff's Office | Right: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP

Ramsey County prosecutors have charged the father of the suspect in a quadruple homicide as an accomplice to the killings.

Darren Lee Osborne, 56, also known as Darren McWright, had been charged earlier with hiding a corpse after an abandoned SUV with four bodies was found Sept. 12 in a cornfield in rural Dunn County, Wis.

Authorities traced the slayings to St. Paul and charged Osborne's son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Ariz., with the killings.

New charges say that Osborne denied helping his son as Suggs drove around St. Paul with the bodies in the borrowed SUV. Prosecutors, though, allege Osborne accompanied his son for more than seven hours after the slayings, at one point even bringing diesel fuel to the vehicle when it ran empty.

Suggs faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder without premeditation. Suggs turned himself in to Gilbert, Ariz., police last week after investigators announced he was wanted for questioning. He remains jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Surveillance video shows the SUV with the bodies inside had the windows down when Osborne walked up to it at a Wisconsin gas station. Osborne repeatedly told police he did not know of the killings until after the bodies were abandoned.

The bodies of Matthew Pettus, 26, his half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm, were found by a farmer in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles east of St. Paul.