Man who died after being hit by police vehicle identified

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by a Ramsey County deputy's squad car last week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 48-year-old Troy Allen Engstrom of Shoreview died of multiple blunt force injuries at HCMC last Wednesday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's office said after the incident that deputies were helping Mounds View police respond to a domestic assault at a hotel, where someone had fired a gun.

When officers and deputies located Engstrom about a mile away, he allegedly shot at them, hitting both Mounds View and Ramsey County squads. The deputy then used his vehicle to strike Engstrom, pushing him through a wooden privacy fence. No officers were injured.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deputy's use of force.

Court records show that in July, a hospital had asked a judge to have Engstrom civilly committed as mentally ill and chemically dependent.