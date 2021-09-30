The connection between carbs and cardio ahead of the Twin Cities Marathon
As runners gear up for Sunday's marathon and 10 mile race, they'll likely be packing their meals full of carbs this week in anticipation. But why?
After months of training, runners across the region are making their last-minute preparations for Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon and 10 Mile races. One of the most enjoyable parts? Carbo-loading, a meal traditionally full of pasta, pizza, bread or rice that helps give runners enough energy for the long race.
Jillian Tholen is a registered dietician nutritionist and certified sports nutrition specialist who ran both in high school and college and uses her running background to help clients make sure they are fueling their bodies properly.
Tholen joined MPR News host Tom Crann on this week’s Appetites to explain the connection between carbs and cardio and what runners should be focusing on this week.
Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.
