The connection between carbs and cardio ahead of the Twin Cities Marathon

After months of training, runners across the region are making their last-minute preparations for Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon and 10 Mile races. One of the most enjoyable parts? Carbo-loading, a meal traditionally full of pasta, pizza, bread or rice that helps give runners enough energy for the long race.

Registered nutritionist dietician Jillian Tholen uses her training as a runner to help clients prepare for long races by fine-tuning their nutrition. Courtesy of Jillian Tholen

Jillian Tholen is a registered dietician nutritionist and certified sports nutrition specialist who ran both in high school and college and uses her running background to help clients make sure they are fueling their bodies properly.

Tholen joined MPR News host Tom Crann on this week’s Appetites to explain the connection between carbs and cardio and what runners should be focusing on this week.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.