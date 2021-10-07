3 things to know:

2,674 newly confirmed or probable cases, 32 newly reported deaths

23,128 known, active cases; 881 currently hospitalized

73.7 percent of 16-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose

State public health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. We’ll carry the call live below:

Rising COVID-19 case counts always lead to more people in the hospital. That’s been true throughout the pandemic and it’s happening again during this late-summer, early-fall wave.

Nearly 900 people are in Minnesota hospitals now with COVID-19, with 234 needing intensive care — the highest count so far in 2021, according to Thursday’s Health Department data.

While hospitalizations aren’t skyrocketing as they did in fall 2020, the current situation is still pressuring hospitals and ICUs across Minnesota. This week, for the first time in the pandemic, there were more COVID patients hospitalized in greater Minnesota than in the Twin Cities region.

The daily count of known, active cases rose to 23,128 in Thursday’s report, reaching a new 2021 high. The state’s averaged roughly 3,000 new cases a day over the last seven reporting days, hovering at mid-December levels.

Cases continue to rise statewide, driven since late summer by the highly contagious delta variant.

The disease is still most prevalent among teens, but the trend from recent weeks of only growth among kids is no longer true. Counts are rising in every age group.

Rapid, at-home COVID tests Coming to Minnesota schools

The rate of tests coming back positive, which had stayed relatively stable through the spring and early summer, is now showing some upward strength. The seven-day average is running above 7 percent — higher than the 5 percent officials find concerning and the highest since January.

While the positive test rate is not leaping as it did in last year’s late-fall wave, it’s still rising. That’s an indication that the disease’s spread is growing.

The state's death toll stands at 8,275 including 32 deaths newly reported on Thursday.

The entire state now shows a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cook County in the Arrowhead had been the lone exception.

Cases are surging especially in northwestern Minnesota.

Generally, the state remains better positioned now than during its fall and spring spikes. More than 72 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, with 69 percent now completely vaccinated.

It remains a huge challenge, though, to get more Minnesotans vaccinated, and wide gaps remain in the vaccination rates among regions and counties.