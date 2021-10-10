Multiple people injured in St. Paul shooting

Multiple people were injured after gunfire broke out early Sunday along West Seventh Street in St. Paul.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 200 block of West Seventh Street, just west of the Xcel Energy Center. It's a block with numerous bars and restaurants.

St. Paul police blocked off West Seventh Street, a block from the Xcel Energy Center, after multiple people were injured in a shooting early Sunday. Tim Nelson | MPR News

St. Paul police reported that “multiple people have been transported to area hospitals.”

In the aftermath of the shooting police investigators could be seen standing at the doorway of the Seventh Street Truck Park bar and food hall, and apparently examining vehicles outside for bullet damage or other evidence. At least one vehicle was towed from in front of the business.

Police officers were posted outside the emergency department entrances at both Regions and United Hospitals, with multiple police vehicles lined up at the sidewalks outside of each facility.

Further information was slated to be released later Sunday. This is a developing story; check back for updates.