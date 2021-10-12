Federal judge halts request to block vaccine mandate

After a nearly three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel denied a request filed by nearly 200 health care workers to block their employers' COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Still, Brasel didn't dismiss the case altogether.

She said that the plaintiffs, who filed their request anonymously, would have to reveal their names to the defendants — a contingent of health care employers from around the state.

The plaintiffs argued that the lack of alternatives to vaccination infringes on their rights.

The defendants argued that many of these employees had been granted exemptions already and that none had been fired.

The case is one of several lawsuits filed over vaccine mandates across the country against government entities, employers or both.