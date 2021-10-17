Allina Health has temporarily closed its WestHealth emergency department and urgent care in Plymouth, Minn., after nurses walked off the job at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Nurse leaders say they have been negotiating with Allina since May. They're seeking a new contract with better holiday pay and benefits.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says during the pandemic, Allina WestHealth nurses have been required to work more days and longer hours, including overtime and holidays.

The strike is scheduled to last until 7 a.m. Wednesday. That's when Allina Health says it will reopen its Plymouth location.

The temporary closure comes at a time when the state's hospital systems are under strain due to a mixture of staffing shortages and rising cases of COVID-19.

The city of Plymouth has posted a list of nearby locations for emergency services and urgent care on its website.