State regulators have identified several more Minnesota lakes and a river contaminated with substances sometimes called “forever chemicals” after finding elevated levels in the tissue of fish.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing to add 305 water bodies to its list of impaired lakes, rivers and streams that fail to meet state water quality standards.

That includes 15 lakes and stretches of river impaired due to PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, a member of the family of human-made chemicals known as PFAS.

It’s the first time that lakes outside of the Twin Cities metro area have been labeled as impaired because of PFAS. They include Lake Winona in Alexandria, Minn., and Wild Rice Lake and Fish Lake just north of Duluth, Minn.

The other water bodies added because of PFOS in fish tissue are the St. Croix River from Taylors Falls Dam through Lake St. Croix, and several lakes in the Twin Cities metro area, including Lake Phalen, Lake McCarrons and the main bay of Keller Lake, all in Ramsey County.

The new additions would bring to 26 the total number of Minnesota water bodies impaired due to PFOS. Others already listed include the Mississippi River and Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a large class of related chemicals widely used in industry and found in many consumer products, including water-repellent fabrics, nonstick cookware and food packaging.

They are extremely persistent, and don’t break down in the environment. PFAS have been found in water, air, fish and soil, as well as the blood of animals and people, all over the globe. Prolonged exposure of some PFAS is linked to health problems, including kidney and thyroid disease, low birth weight and some cancers.

Minnesota Department of Health student paraprofessional Carolyn Enright holds a water sample from a private well in West Lakeland Township, Minn., in November 2019. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2019

PFOS was one of two PFAS chemicals manufactured for decades by 3M and other companies for use in many products, including firefighting foam used to fight oil fires, especially at airports and military bases. It was phased out of production in the U.S. in the early 2000s.

Early this year, the MPCA released its PFAS “blueprint” — a plan to identify, manage and clean up the chemicals. Agency officials have said they expect to find more PFAS contamination as they expand monitoring around the state.

Every two years, Minnesota is required to compile a list of lakes, rivers and streams that don’t meet water quality standards. The list must be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the state is required to develop plans to clean up water bodies on the list.

Earlier this month, the EPA finalized Minnesota’s 2020 impaired waters list after adding 32 water bodies that do not meet the state’s sulfate limit to protect wild rice. The EPA said the state erred by not including them on its original list.

The draft 2022 list includes those water bodies along with three more where sulfate exceeds the state limit — Goodners Lake in Stearns County, Lake Stella in Meeker County and the Long Prairie River from Spruce Creek to Eagle Creek in Todd and Douglas counties.

The public has until Jan. 7 to comment on the draft list. The state must submit it to the EPA by April 1.