'Active' investigation stops Amtrak train in Red Wing

A police investigation has stopped a train bound to Chicago at the Red Wing Depot in Red Wing, Minn.

In a tweet, Amtrak said at 4:44 p.m. the Empire Builder Train 8 has been delayed because of “police activity” and is holding in Red Wing.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari told MPR News that an Amtrak employee spotted unattended bags around 1:30 p.m. Central and contacted authorities.

Magliari says police from multiple agencies are investigating. He says once authorities give the all clear, the train will resume its journey to Chicago.

The Empire Builder, which travels between Seattle and Chicago, was scheduled to arrive at Chicago Union Station by 4 p.m.