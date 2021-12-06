Sauk Rapids schools close due to social media threat; 14-year-old in custody

The Sauk Rapids-Rice middle and high schools are closed on Monday due to a threatening social media post made over the weekend.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department said a 14-year-old student is in custody in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom said school administrators took the post seriously given that it mentioned several students and faculty members by name.

"As everybody's probably well aware of, we've had incidents around this country for a number of years where students and staff have been harmed,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that we were being as safe as we possibly could for our staff and students, and that will continue to be the barometer that we will use when we are making decisions.”

Based on law enforcement information, administrators believe the threat was isolated to the secondary level, Bergstrom said. The district's elementary and early childhood schools remained open on Monday, with an extra law enforcement presence.

The school district plans to send out additional information to parents, students and staff Monday afternoon, Bergstrom said.