Minnesota health officials confirm state's second omicron case

Minnesota health officials say they've confirmed a second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health's public health lab confirmed the case on Friday. It involves an adult who is connected to Minnesota State University Mankato, and they were vaccinated. They developed mild symptoms on Nov. 30, stayed isolated from others and have since recovered.

State health officials said the person reported traveling within the U.S. but not overseas.

"Members of the Minnesota State University Mankato community are encouraged to get tested and use layered mitigation including masking while around others," the state health department said in a statement — not just because of the omicron case, but also because of ongoing high rates of COVID-19 in the state.

"Scientists are still working to determine how omicron may compare with other variants in terms of transmissibility and disease severity," the health department reported Saturday. "Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron."

MSU Mankato held its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday. The Mankato Free Press reported that university officials required graduates to wear face coverings as they crossed the stage, among other pandemic safety protocols.

State health officials reported the state's first confirmed case of the omicron variant — the second confirmed case reported in the nation — on Dec. 2.

That person — 30-year-old Peter McGinn of Minneapolis — tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, shortly after attending an anime convention in New York. He experienced mild symptoms and is recovering, and later talked with MPR News about his experience.