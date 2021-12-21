Gov. Tim Walz tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19 along with other members of his family, his office said Tuesday.

Walz announced that he received a positive test result on Monday evening. First lady Gwen Walz also tested positive.

“Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms, and Gwen and I have no symptoms,” Walz said in a statement Tuesday. “My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness.”

The governor canceled a planned ceremonial bill signing on short notice Monday afternoon after learning his high school-aged son had tested positive earlier in the day. That led to other family members, including himself, being tested.

None of the Walz family members are said to be experiencing serious symptoms.

The results will put the family into isolation during the Christmas holiday. It’s possible Walz could show symptoms in the days ahead, but he plans to remain in quarantine until he’s in the clear.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her family had cases of COVID-19 this fall.

In a video disclosing his case, Walz said his son, Gus, first starting feeling sick over the weekend but rapid tests came back negative. The first positive test came Monday morning.

The last time Walz appeared at a publicly listed event was Saturday, when he attended a Hmong community celebration to welcome a civic group’s new president. Photos show the governor was masked as he stood by other attendees.

Walz used his infection to urge caution among others.

“If you’re feeling these sniffles, get tested right away. Isolate then. Certainly make sure you’re getting your boosters. We’ll continue to offer those in thousands of sites across the state,” Walz said. “And we’ll get through this together.”