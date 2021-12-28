Photo Galleries

Minnesota's year in photos: Pandemic, protests, people

MPR News Staff
A person laying on a cot gets a vaccine.
Nurse Lily Thomas administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Isabel Ashley at Lionsgate Academy in Minnetonka on June 28. The group Black Nurses Rock staffed the clinic.
Evan Frost | MPR News

Share

Well, 2021 was quite the year. Minnesotans faced COVID-19, racial reckoning and record-setting weather. Every week seemed to bring something different.

Photojournalists working with MPR News captured hope, hardship and happiness across the state. Here’s a look at some of what they saw.

Gallery

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More