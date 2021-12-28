Minnesota's year in photos: Pandemic, protests, people

Well, 2021 was quite the year. Minnesotans faced COVID-19, racial reckoning and record-setting weather. Every week seemed to bring something different.

Photojournalists working with MPR News captured hope, hardship and happiness across the state. Here’s a look at some of what they saw.

A volunteer helps to clean up the building used by Olson Excavation following a severe storm in Hartland on Dec. 16. Sixteen tornadoes — the first December tornadoes on record for the state — touched down throughout the state on Dec. 15 following an extreme rise in temperatures. Tim Evans for MPR News Lakes Region EMS prepares to move a patient with trouble breathing onto a stretcher before taking them to the hospital from a group home near North Branch on Jan. 2. Emergency responders had to adapt and persist amid the stress of the pandemic. Even the most routine calls carried higher risk than before the pandemic. Evan Frost | MPR News People rallied peacefully at the Minnesota State Capitol on Jan. 9 in support of President Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol where Trump supporters sought to stop the counting of electoral votes electing Joe Biden. Evan Frost | MPR News