BCA names officer in fatal Austin police shooting

State investigators on Tuesday released the name of the police officer who fatally shot a man last week in Austin, Minn. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Austin police officer Zachary Gast shot 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou after a lengthy standoff.

According to an earlier statement from Chief David McKichan, police responded to a call last Wednesday about a man walking in traffic with a machete.

Officers tried to negotiate with Fiafonou and followed him into a home. Police say they used Tasers, foam rounds and pepper gas.

Twenty-four hours later, officers followed Fiafonou as he left the home and walked to a gas station, where he allegedly confronted police with a knife.

Michelle Gross with Communities United Against Police Brutality said Sunday that she'd been in contact with Fiafonou's family and learned that he was having a mental health crisis.

The BCA says Austin police do not use body cameras, but parts of the incident were captured on squad car video.