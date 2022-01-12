Minneapolis public schools head to online learning as COVID absences mount

The Minneapolis public school system is moving to online learning, saying the latest COVID-19 wave has brought staffing to a crisis level. The move will start on Friday, with in-person classes set to resume Jan. 31.

The state's third largest district has been dealing with hundreds of staff absences daily, and can't keep the doors open with the people they have, Ed Graff, the district’s superintendent, said Wednesday.

In Osseo school district School staff absences of up to 25 percent

"We've reached our tipping point,” he said. “As much as we did not want to move to this space, this is where we are."

Graff told reporters that school buildings would remain open, but students who go there may not be in a regular classroom setting with a teacher.

The district says it will try to provide transportation along with bagged breakfasts and lunches, but it’s encouraging families to keep kids home. The district has about 32,000 students, and is the biggest so far to switch to online learning during this COVID surge.