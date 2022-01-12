Minneapolis and St. Paul will require vaccines or a recent negative COVID test to eat or drink at businesses in the city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced their plan Wednesday, saying it was in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the region.

The cities are requiring proof that customers have received a full course of vaccine, which includes the paper copy or photo of their vaccination card or an app like Docket. If they can’t provide proof of vaccine, they can show proof of a negative test from a lab within the previous 72 hours.

The policy covers bars, restaurants and other places like stadiums where people eat or drink, according to city staff. It doesn’t cover places like schools or nursing homes or areas like seating in the skyway system.

It applies to all people over the age of 5 who are eligible for vaccination. A negative test is required for children between the ages of 2 and 5. Children under 2 are exempt.

The policy goes into effect in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan 19. It will take effect in St. Paul on Jan. 19 for non-ticketed events and on Jan. 26 for ticketed events.

Frey called the move a critical last step to avoid the need to close businesses again.

“The surge in COVID cases across our city is causing pileups in testing sites and is overwhelming our hospitals and health care workers,” he said. “The data is exceedingly clear that more is needed to keep our city safe while we weather this highly contagious variant.”

Bar and restaurant owners, however, are worried about the potential for conflict between patrons and employees asking for proof of vaccination or testing.

"Serving somebody a meal is such a personal thing, and now the first thing we're going to do is get you on the combative and go 'I need to see your medical records.' That's just so counterintuitive to the hospitality industry,” said St. Paul restaurateur Brian Ingram, who with his wife Sarah owns Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome pub.

Ingram said 99 percent of their staffs are vaccinated, but he fears the new mandate could mean a continued loss in sales and lead to more confrontations.

Cities that have instituted vaccine requirements have helped flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases and preserve the health care system, said Heidi Ritchie, interim health commissioner for Minneapolis, adding she hopes other cities in the region follow suit.

“The vaccine mandate will help build our immunity wall in Minneapolis, and with the help of St. Paul, the region,” Ritchie said.