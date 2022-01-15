Rochester, Minnetonka join list of Minnesota cities issuing mask mandates

More Minnesota cities are implementing mask mandates amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.

The latest is Rochester, with Mayor Kim Norton announcing that emergency declaration on Saturday morning. The order requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces — with some exemptions — is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday.

"Local case counts are higher than they have ever been during the course of the pandemic and (are) causing significant stresses for the local healthcare system, both from volume of patients as well as the level of sickness experienced by health care providers themselves," the city said in a news release.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, the Minnetonka City Council approved a mask mandate in that city on Friday; it takes effect late Monday night.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Hopkins and Golden Valley announced their own mask mandates earlier this month.

The Rochester policy is set to last until Feb. 7 — though by city statute, it requires City Council approval to last longer than three days. The Rochester City Council is set to discuss the mayor's emergency declaration at a meeting on Sunday evening.

Exemptions to the Rochester mask mandate include children age 2 and younger; people eating or drinking in bars and restaurants; and participants in youth sports. The city released a document outlining all exemptions.

That document states that a violation of the mask requirement isn't a criminal offense.

"However, any individual that fails to comply may be asked to leave by the business/organization. If an individual refuses to leave, law enforcement may be called to enforce trespassing laws," the city said. "Any business found in violation of the mask requirement may be subject to administrative action for any licenses they possess with the city."

The Minnetonka mask mandate applies to people age 5 and older, and may remain in place up to two months. A list of exemptions can be found here.