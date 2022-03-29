The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections
The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships.
Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're in a bit of a lull in the 2022 primary calendar.
After Texas kicked off the midterms early this month, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.
Challenges to newly drawn maps after redistricting have somewhat scrambled the calendar. North Carolina's contests were moved from March to May, for instance, and Ohio has been dealing with uncertainties over its primary plans.
Here's the calendar as of now, per the National Conference of State Legislatures:
May
Tuesday, May 3
Indiana
Ohio
Tuesday, May 10
Nebraska
West Virginia
Tuesday, May 17
Idaho
Kentucky
Oregon
Pennsylvania
North Carolina
Tuesday, May 24
Alabama
Arkansas
Georgia
Texas (runoffs)
June
Tuesday, June 7
California
Iowa
Mississippi
Montana
New Jersey
New Mexico
South Dakota
Tuesday, June 14
Maine
Nevada
North Dakota
South Carolina
Tuesday, June 21
Virginia
Alabama (runoffs if needed)
Arkansas (runoffs if needed)
Georgia (runoffs if needed)
Tuesday, June 28
Colorado
Illinois
Maryland
New York
Oklahoma
Utah
Mississippi (runoffs if needed)
South Carolina (runoffs if needed)
July
Tuesday, July 26
North Carolina (runoffs if needed)
August
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Arizona
Kansas
Michigan
Missouri
Washington
Thursday, Aug. 4
Tennessee
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Connecticut
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Vermont
Saturday, Aug. 13
Hawaii
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Alaska
Wyoming
South Dakota (runoffs if needed)
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Florida
Oklahoma (runoffs if needed)
September
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Massachusetts
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Delaware
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
November
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day
Louisiana (open primaries)
December
Saturday, Dec. 10
Louisiana (runoffs if needed)
