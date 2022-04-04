Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at age 66

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput died Sunday at age 66.

Orput's office issued a statement saying Orput died at home, surrounded by family. Additional information is set to be released Monday.

Orput had served as the east metro county's top prosecutor since 2011. He announced in January that he would not seek reelection to a fourth term this year.

The Pioneer Press reported that Orput was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020. The statement from Orput's office did not note a cause of death.

Before becoming Washington County Attorney, Orput was an assistant county attorney in Hennepin County and several other Minnesota counties. He also worked for the state Department of Corrections and for the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, and served on Minnesota's Sentencing Guidelines Commission.

Earlier in his career he was a high school history teacher, after serving in the Marines.

Orput drew attention last year after initially charging former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter with a single charge of second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright — a decision that prompted protesters to rally outside his home in Stillwater.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office later took over the case and filed an additional charge of first-degree manslaughter, and Potter was found guilty on both counts.

Ellison posted a tweet on Monday sharing his condolences with Orput’s family, saying he was “a respected public servant.”

“He dedicated his career to pursuing justice for all. He was kind and compassionate and a straight shooter,” Ellison wrote. “He was a great partner and will be missed.”

Among other high-profile cases, Orput's office also handled the prosecution of Byron Smith for fatally shooting two teenagers who broke into his Little Falls home in 2012.

Orput was among county attorneys in Minnesota who pushed for lawsuits against the manufacturers and distributors of opioid medications, to recoup the costs of dealing with the addiction crisis. He also focused on cracking down on human trafficking.

And he was an advocate for veterans' courts, in which people charged with crimes related to their military service can avoid convictions if they go through treatment.

Orput told MPR News in 2019 that at the time, 40 people had gone through the veterans court in Washington County and all had remained crime-free.

"It's a path to redemption, that's what I focus on," he said. "And you don't get redeemed if you walk out of court with a felony."