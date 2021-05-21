Daunte Wright killing: MN attorney general takes over ex-cop's prosecution

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will take over the prosecution of a former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott had asked for Ellison’s office to take over prosecution as it did in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer recently convicted of murder in the killing of George Floyd.

Wright was shot and killed by officer Kimberly Potter during an April 11 traffic stop.

Potter was one of several officers attempting to arrest Wright during the stop. Officials said Potter had intended to stun the man with her Taser gun to subdue him but accidentally drew her handgun instead and fired once, hitting Wright in the chest.

While the shooting happened in Hennepin County, the case was reviewed by Washington County Attorney Pete Orput per prior agreement. Orput brought a single charge of second-degree manslaughter against Potter.

Wright’s family and other supporters, however, have criticized the decision and have sought a murder charge against Potter. Her trial is expected to start Dec. 6. Court records show she’s pleading not guilty.

It’s not clear if Ellison will try to seek a murder charge against Potter. In a statement Friday, Ellison said gaining a conviction would not be easy.

“I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly,” Ellison said, adding that he had confidence in how Orput and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman have handled the case.

The two men issued statements supporting Ellison’s office taking over, as did Gov. Tim Walz. Elliott also applauded the move. “I wanted to see this same level of prosecution in Daunte’s case,” he said in a statement. “His family, friends and our community deserve it.”

Potter’s attorney, Earl Gray, declined comment when reached by MPR News.