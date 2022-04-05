Officer injured in Roseville shooting incident 

Police in Roseville said one of the department’s officers was hit by gunfire while responding to a report of shots fired Tuesday evening.

A statement from the department said that officers were called to a report of gunfire along W. Owasso Boulevard, between Highway 36 and 694, about a mile east of the City Hall.

Police said a person at the scene with a gun continued shooting after officers arrived, striking neighboring residences and one of the responding officers. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, but authorities didn’t offer any detail on how serious the officer’s injuries were.

Police said they took a suspect into custody. They blocked off a long stretch of homes along the west side of Lake Owasso and were conducting house-by-house inspections of the area, apparently looking for any evidence, and looking for any other damage or victims from the gunfire, although police said early in the evening there was no further danger to the public.

A crime scene van from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived shortly after 10 PM, and law enforcement from around the area, including the State Patrol and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, were securing the perimeter of the area.

Roseville police said they would have more details about the incident as the investigation unfolded.