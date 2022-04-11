Longer days of classes begin for Minneapolis Public Schools

Longer days of classes in Minneapolis Public Schools are now underway, as students return from spring break.

Monday is the first day of the new schedule, with an extra 42 minutes being added to each school day as part of a plan to make up 15 days of instructional time lost during the educators' strike in March.

The rest of the difference will be made up by adding 10 days to the end of the school year, extending classes until June 24.

The district is lengthening and adding school days to meet state requirements for instructional time.

Metro Transit said it's adjusting service on a dozen bus routes in Minneapolis starting Monday, to better sync up with the new dismissal times for high schools.