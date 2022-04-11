Minnesota rides north edge of a potentially large severe weather outbreak Tuesday

The 2022 severe weather season has been active so far across much of the nation. Tuesday brings a severe weather risk zone further north into much of southern Minnesota.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk (yellow) across most of southern Minnesota Tuesday, with a marginal risk (green) in most of the greater Twin Cities area. You can see specific locations and risk categories for southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin at the top of this post.

Tuesday’s severe weather risk zone is part of a much larger area of severe weather risk. An enhanced risk zone runs from Iowa all the way south to Texas Tuesday.

Severe weather risk Tuesday. NOAA

Strongest storms favor Tuesday evening

A low-pressure system drags a cold front through southern Minnesota late Tuesday. Scattered showers will drift through Minnesota Tuesday. The most likely concentrations of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will ride the cold front across southern Minnesota Tuesday evening.

NOAA’s HRRR model paints a developing cluster of storms near the advancing cold front moving east through southern Minnesota Tuesday evening.

NOAA HRRR model between 1 pm and 11 pm Tuesday. NOAA via tropical tidbits

At this point, most forecast models favor the best chance for storms in the greater Twin Cities between about 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Specific storm timing and coverage may evolve Tuesday. Keep an eye out for severe weather watches and possible warnings for Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening.