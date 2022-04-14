Stanek hospitalized after vehicle crash in Wright County
Former Hennepin County Sheriff and current Republican gubernatorial contender Rich Stanek was hospitalized after a crash in Wright County on Tuesday night.
Stanek was at a campaign event at Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo. He was pulling out of the church parking lot in a pickup truck just after 8:30 p.m. when he collided with a passing car on State Highway 25, driven by a 40-year-old woman from Clearwater.
The State Patrol said the woman suffered minor injuries and didn't go to a hospital. Stanek, 60, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
A statement from his campaign late Wednesday said that Stanek's injuries were not serious, but that he was being kept at the hospital as a precaution because he had previously undergone neck and back surgery for past injuries. He is expected to be sent home today.
A statement from a spokesperson said Stanek has continued to campaign from the hospital, and expects to resume in-person campaigning when he's discharged.
The State Patrol said roads were wet at the time of the crash, and that neither driver was believed to have been impaired by alcohol.
