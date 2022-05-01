Live: Remembering Walter Mondale

President Joe Biden will be in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon to speak at a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale died last year at age 93 following a career in which he also served as Minnesota attorney general, U.S. Senator, and ambassador.

He was a senator from Minnesota when Jimmy Carter chose him as his running mate in 1976.

In 1984 he was the Democratic candidate for president, but lost in a landslide as Ronald Reagan won a second term.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the memorial service, which will be held at the University of Minnesota.

Walter Mondale Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 25 of 25 Sen. Hubert Humphrey, left, Vice President-elect Walter Mondale and Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson, standing, confers prior to eating during a fundraising dinner at night on Saturday, Dec. 13, 1976 in Minneapolis. Anderson will step into Mondale's Senate seat sometime in December. Jim Mone | AP file 1976 1 of 25 Vice President Walter Mondale (right), meets with British Prime Minister James Callaghan outside 10 Downing Street in London on Jan. 27, 1977. Roger Jackson | Central Press | Getty Images 1977 2 of 25 Former President Bill Clinton listens as Mondale speaks on June 11, 1993, in Washington after Clinton nominated Mondale to be the new U.S. ambassador to Japan. Clinton called Mondale a leader of "enormous wisdom, courage, compassion and stature." Paul J. Richards | AFP via Getty Images 1993 Next Slide

When Mondale died last April Biden issued a proclamation that read in part, “Mondale defined the modern vice presidency, elevating the position into a true partnership with the President. As Vice President, he helped lay the groundwork for the 1978 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, the Panama Canal Treaty, and nuclear arms negotiations with the Soviet Union.”

The proclamation also noted that Mondale made history when he became the first presidential nominee of either party to select a woman, Geraldine Ferraro, as his running mate.

Along with Biden, a host of DFL politicians are expected to speak at the service, including Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith.

Klobuchar has often cited Mondale as a mentor. She has said that interning in his office as a college student convinced her that she could someday run for office.

Mondale’s own mentor was Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey, who also served as vice president and was the Democratic nominee in 1968.

Smith managed Mondale's campaign for Senate in 2002, when Mondale was unsuccessful in holding the seat after Sen. Paul Wellstone was killed in a plane crash days before the election.

Also scheduled to speak at the memorial service is Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham.