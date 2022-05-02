Authorities have identified the two men who died after losing control of their boat on Big Marine Lake in Scandia last week.

On Friday afternoon, a 911 caller reported boaters in distress on the north end of Big Marine Lake.

Witnesses said two men were ejected from their boat soon after leaving the landing.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified them as 45-year-old Richard Thomas Gannon of Centerville and 55-year-old Tony Randall Boyce of Hugo.

Rescue and recovery crews from Washington County, the State Patrol, and the Department of Natural Resources searched the lake. They recovered the body of one man Friday evening.

Crews had to call off the search for the second man because of bad weather, but found his body late Saturday afternoon.