Finally, spring: Highs in the 60s this week, 70s to 80s next week

Spring has finally sprung on the forecast maps.

The forecast models are brewing a gradual warmup this week across Minnesota. Temperatures will finally return to more typical levels for the first week of May. The average high and low for the Twin Cities this week are roughly 65 and 45 degrees.

Highs climb through the 60s this week with a mix of welcome sunshine and fewer clouds. The upcoming weekend temperatures look a lot like how they should for the first full weekend in May.

Forecast high temperatures Friday. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

June front next week

Next week looks even warmer. A June-like warm front pushes in next Monday. Highs in the 70s look likely Monday across southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Forecast high temperatures Monday. NOAA

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model cranks up the heat next week. It suggests highs into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by next Tuesday across central and southern Minnesota.

Temperature forecast for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, via Pivotal Weather

NOAA’s 6- to 10-day outlook favors warmer than average temperatures across our region early next week.

6- to 10-day temperature outlook. NOAA

Cue the May flowers.