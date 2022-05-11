Carnahan reports threat while campaigning for Congress in Faribault

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault, Minn.

Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door to meet with prospective voters.

She said the man who threatened her was about 18 to 20 years and swerved his blue Ford Focus at her as she walked away.

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin confirmed the report and investigation on Tuesday night. In a follow-up statement on Wednesday, he said detectives have identified the man, contacted him at his Faribault-area home and continue to investigate.

Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary for the 1st District seat previously held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59.

There will be a special election primary on May 24 followed by a special election that will take place on Aug. 9 to fill the remainder of Hagedorn’s term.

MPR News contributed to this report.