Tornado watch until midnight includes Twin Cities

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until midnight for much of central and southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities area.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 203 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 525 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Minnesota Western Wisconsin * Effective this Wednesday afternoon from 525 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter likely SUMMARY...A very moist and unstable airmass is present along and to the south of a warm front, extending east-to-west across southern Minnesota. A line of thunderstorms is expected to pose a tornado, wind damage and hail threat moving east-northeastward across south-central Minnesota and into western Wisconsin this evening. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles either side of a line from 30 miles west northwest of Redwood Falls MN to 50 miles east southeast of Eau Claire WI.