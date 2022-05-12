'Particularly dangerous' severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. includes southwest Minnesota

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. that includes southwest Minnesota.

PDS watches are issued for the expectation of extremely severe and damaging storms. I can’t remember a recent watch with wind gusts as high as 105 mph. Be ready for damaging winds in storms across southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa and eastern South Dakota.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 208 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

325 PM CDT Thu May 12 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Northeast Nebraska Southeast South Dakota

* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 325 PM until 1000 PM CDT.

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION...

* Primary threats include... Widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 105 mph expected Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A couple tornadoes possible

SUMMARY...A prolific wind-damage event is expected unfold from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa/southwest Minnesota. Pockets of significant wind damage are highly likely, along with the potential for large hail and possible a line-embedded tornado or two.