'Particularly dangerous' severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. includes southwest Minnesota
Damaging winds to 105 mph and large hail possible in southwest Minnesota this evening.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. that includes southwest Minnesota.
PDS watches are issued for the expectation of extremely severe and damaging storms. I can’t remember a recent watch with wind gusts as high as 105 mph. Be ready for damaging winds in storms across southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa and eastern South Dakota.
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 208 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
325 PM CDT Thu May 12 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Northeast Nebraska Southeast South Dakota
* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 325 PM until 1000 PM CDT.
...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION...
* Primary threats include... Widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 105 mph expected Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A couple tornadoes possible
SUMMARY...A prolific wind-damage event is expected unfold from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa/southwest Minnesota. Pockets of significant wind damage are highly likely, along with the potential for large hail and possible a line-embedded tornado or two.
