Art Hounds: Photographer's art reflects on parenthood and the pandemic

Beth Bergman, former owner of the art store Wet Paint, recommends a visit to the Form + Content Gallery in Minneapolis during its 15th anniversary exhibit.“You never know exactly what you’re going to see,” says Bergman. The style and medium of art on display changes month-to-month with each show.

The anniversary exhibit includes all 36 artists who’ve been members of the artist-run cooperative since its inception. True to name, the show specifies the form but not the content to its artists. In this case, all pieces are 15 x 15 x 15 inches. The content–the subject, form and style–will vary with each artist.

“Thoughtful Dialogue: 15 Years of Form + Content” runs through May 28. The gallery is open Thursdays through Saturdays.

Minneapolis photographer and writer George Slade appreciates a current photography exhibit by Andy Richter entitled “Walking with Julien.” Richter took the photographs during walks with his young son around his Northeast Minneapolis neighborhood over the past five years.

Slade says the photography project was a way for Richter to cope with parenthood and escape the confinement of COVID. Young Julien is in some of the pictures. In others, his presence was the spark for the conversation which led to meeting and photographing neighbors.

The work is on display in two different locations: in a gallery and outdoors where the photos were taken. The photographs will be on view at Artspace Jackson Flats in Minneapolis through May 25.; The gallery is open 12-5 on weekends and on weekdays by appointment. An outward-facing exhibit will be viewable on 23 storefronts and businesses in northeast Minneapolis through mid-August.

Jill Fisher of Duluth says she plans on attending all the events for Duluth Dylan Fest, which kicks off Saturday and runs through next week. This year’s festival is a grand finale of sorts for the “Year of Dylan,” which began with the musician’s 80th birthday last year. Robert “Bobby” Zimmerman was born in Duluth on May 24, 1941 and his family moved to Hibbing when he was 6 years old.

The festival begins with a free concert by Cowboy Angel Blue at The Rex at Fitger’s in Duluth starting at 7 p.m. Fisher says the band has “honed their Dylan songs to a very fine and original sound.”

Musical performances, lectures, and other events take place through the week in Duluth and in Superior. Other events of note are a front porch birthday party on Tuesday at Dylan’s childhood home from noon to 1 p.m. at 519 N. 3rd Ave. East with music by Greg Tiburzi.

The CD release party for “Free Wheeling Duluth Does Dylan,” takes place May 26 at the Earth Rider Festival Grounds in Superior at 6 p.m. Each of the local bands on the CD will perform one song. Many of the events at the festival are free, though the CD release party is $5.